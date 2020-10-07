Spain to create more than 800,000 jobs in 3 years with EU funds: PM

Spain plans to create over 800,000 new jobs in the next three years with aid it will receive from an EU rescue plan to help the virus-battered economy, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday

Spain will use the 140 billion Euros ($165 billion) in aid from the European Union between 2021 and 2026 to boost its economy which has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, unveiling the government rescue plan.