UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain To Create More Than 800,000 Jobs In 3 Years With EU Funds: PM

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:01 PM

Spain to create more than 800,000 jobs in 3 years with EU funds: PM

Spain plans to create over 800,000 new jobs in the next three years with aid it will receive from an EU rescue plan to help the virus-battered economy, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday

Madrid (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Spain plans to create over 800,000 new jobs in the next three years with aid it will receive from an EU rescue plan to help the virus-battered economy, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday.

Spain will use the 140 billion Euros ($165 billion) in aid from the European Union between 2021 and 2026 to boost its economy which has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, unveiling the government rescue plan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Spain From Government Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

ERC provides further humanitarian aid to people af ..

2 minutes ago

UNESCO-Huawei Partnered to Provide Artificial Inte ..

45 minutes ago

Grand Mufti of North Macedonia joins World Muslim ..

47 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Pro’s 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge will ma ..

48 minutes ago

Principal Medical College visits hostels to examin ..

52 seconds ago

Police arrest three for killing woman

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.