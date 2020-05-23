Spain to Declare 10-Day Mourning Period for COVID-19 Victims - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Spain will declare a ten-day mourning period starting Tuesday for those who have perished from the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday, as the country eases its coronavirus restrictions.

"We have stopped the worst calamity of the century. The task of restoring our country lies ahead. The government will adopt an official statement on a mourning period starting Tuesday.

The morning will last for ten days. Flags will be lowered in all state buildings and naval vessels. With this mourning period, we want to show our recognition of all victims [of COVID-19]," Sanchez said during a press conference.

Spain has confirmed a total of 234,824 cases, with the death toll of 28,628.

On April 28, the authorities introduced a four-stage plan for lifting the lockdown, with the regions moving from stage to stage based on their epidemiological situation. The first round began on May 11.