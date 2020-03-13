Spain to Declare State of High Alert Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:36 PM

Spain is set to introduce a state of high alert in the country amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Spain is set to introduce a state of high alert in the country amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday.

"An extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held tomorrow in order to announce a state of high alert throughout our country, throughout Spain for the next 15 days," Sanchez said in a public address.

Sanchez has already informed Spanish King Felipe VI about the decision.

Spain has so far confirmed more than 4,000 coronavirus cases in the country and 120 deaths from COVID-19 related complications, according to the health authorities.

