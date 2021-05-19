UrduPoint.com
Spain To Defend Ceuta's Integrity By 'All Available Means' In Migration Crisis - Sanchez

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:43 AM

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday said that the country would counter all challenges to the integrity of the enclave of Ceuta on the northern coast of Africa after a record number of illegal migrants crossed into the territory in one day

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday said that the country would counter all challenges to the integrity of the enclave of Ceuta on the northern coast of Africa after a record number of illegal migrants crossed into the territory in one day.

Since Monday morning, groups of illegal migrants have begun to cross the Moroccan-Spanish border in the area of the enclave, swimming around border barriers installed in the sea. Due to the massive influx, the authorities had to send additional police and Civil Guard units to the area, as well as troops. Per the latest official data, 2,700 illegals out of approximately 6,000 have been sent back to Morocco.

"The integrity of Ceuta as part of our country and the peace of our citizens there are guaranteed by the Spanish government, which will create necessary conditions and use all available means for that," Sanchez said in a speech broadcast by the government's webpage, adding that Spain will persist in the face of any challenge.

According to the prime minister, the first priority is to guarantee control over transit through the Moroccan border, provide the citizens of Ceuta with everything they need to overcome the humanitarian crisis, and deport everyone who crossed the border illegally.

Due to the developing migration crisis, Sanchez canceled his visit to Paris for a summit on foreign aid to Africa that took place earlier in the day.

