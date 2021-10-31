Spain to Donate Millions of Coronavirus Vaccines by Start of Next Year - Prime Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) Spain expects to have donated 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to other countries by the first quarter of next year, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

"Spain will reach 50 million donated doses in the first quarter of 2022. But donations are not enough: we must increase vaccine production in the world and find balanced solutions to the patent debate," Sanchez wrote on Twitter on Saturday, during the G20 summit.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard urged G20 leaders on Saturday to agree on the universal recognition of vaccines against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping presented a six-point Global Vaccine Cooperation Action Initiative at the G20 summit on Saturday. The proposal envisions work on vaccine research and development cooperation and encourages to provide more vaccines to developing countries to meet the global vaccination target for 2022, as set by the WHO.