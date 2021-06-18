UrduPoint.com
Spain to Drop Mandatory Mask Wearing Outdoors From June 26 - Prime Minister

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Spaniards will no longer be required to wear face masks while outdoors starting from June 26, as COVID-19 infection rates continue to decline, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday.

"We will hold an extraordinary meeting of Council of Ministers on Thursday [June 24], where we plan to put forward a proposal to the Spanish society that the mask is no longer obligatory in the open air from Saturday, June 26," Sanchez said during his address in Barcelona.

This weekend will be the last when people wear masks while outdoors, the prime minister added.

Since last month, Spain has been gradually easing coronavirus-related restrictions across the country amid the improving epidemiological situation. Earlier in June, the authorities opened borders to tourists immunized with coronavirus vaccines approved by either the European Medicines Agency or the World Health Organization, giving a start to the summer tourist season.

