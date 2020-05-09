MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Spain will soften the quarantine in areas making up more than half of the country's population starting next Monday, Health Minister Salvador Illa Roca said on Friday.

On April 28, the authorities introduced a four-stage plan for reopening the country with the regions moving from stage to stage based on their epidemiological situation.

The first round is scheduled for May 11.

"Overall, half of Spain's population, 51 percent, live in territories, that meet conditions for the first phase. This is slightly more than half of the Spanish territories," the health minister said.

On Wednesday, the lower chamber extended the state of high alert until May 24.

Spain has confirmed 222,857 cases so far, with the death toll at 26,299.