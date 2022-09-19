UrduPoint.com

Spain To End COVID-19 Screening Of Non-EU Travelers

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Spain to End COVID-19 Screening of Non-EU Travelers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Spain plans to lift all health controls for travelers coming from non-EU countries in October or early November, media reported on Monday.

Tourists from outside the European Union and its borderless Schengen area by sea or air are screened for fever and other signs of respiratory disease at entry points.

The Spanish daily El Pais cited sources at the national border guard agency as saying that the Health Ministry would soon publish an updated list of entry requirements.

Passengers arriving in Spain from third countries are required to present an EU digital COVID certificate or its equivalent or fill out a health control form at Spain Travel Health website.

The Health Ministry passed a resolution on Monday that will abolish SpTH (Spain Travel Health) forms and QR codes starting Tuesday to enable international travel.

Related Topics

Resolution European Union Spain October November Border Media All From

Recent Stories

United States and Government of Pakistan Partner t ..

United States and Government of Pakistan Partner to Launch Pediatric Vaccination ..

9 minutes ago
 UVAS three flood relief volunteer teams departs to ..

UVAS three flood relief volunteer teams departs to flood-hit areas (Phase-2)

16 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy free tickets to th ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy free tickets to the Museum of the Future, one of ..

24 minutes ago
 What is Imran Khan's vision about first and new ve ..

What is Imran Khan's vision about first and new vertical city in Pakistan?

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" f ..

Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" for deciding matters in London

2 hours ago
 'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yas ..

'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yasmin Rashid responds to Rana Sa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.