Spain to End COVID-19 Screening of Non-EU Travelers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Spain plans to lift all health controls for travelers coming from non-EU countries in October or early November, media reported on Monday.

Tourists from outside the European Union and its borderless Schengen area by sea or air are screened for fever and other signs of respiratory disease at entry points.

The Spanish daily El Pais cited sources at the national border guard agency as saying that the Health Ministry would soon publish an updated list of entry requirements.

Passengers arriving in Spain from third countries are required to present an EU digital COVID certificate or its equivalent or fill out a health control form at Spain Travel Health website.

The Health Ministry passed a resolution on Monday that will abolish SpTH (Spain Travel Health) forms and QR codes starting Tuesday to enable international travel.