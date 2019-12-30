UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain To Expel 3 Bolivian Diplomats In Tit-for-Tat Response

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

Spain to Expel 3 Bolivian Diplomats in Tit-for-Tat Response

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The Spanish government said Monday it had declared three Bolivian diplomats personae non gratae in a tit-for-tat response to the Andean nation.

Bolivia's interim president said earlier in the day her country would expel the Mexican ambassador, two Spanish diplomats and four Spanish police officers.

"Spain has in turn decided to declare personae non gratae three members of the Bolivian diplomatic and consular staff ... and give them 72 hours to leave Spain," the statement reads.

This comes after one of the Spanish diplomats about to be sent out allegedly tried to enter the Mexican Embassy in the Bolivian capital of La Paz to help an aide to Bolivia's deposed leader Evo Morales to escape.

The attempt is said to have been foiled by Bolivian police who did not let him and his company in. The Bolivian Foreign Ministry claimed the suspects tried to sneak onto the premises and hid their faces.

The Mexican Embassy harbors nine former Bolivian officials from Morales's defunct administration. They fled to the diplomatic mission after the Bolivian president was ousted by the military following weeks of unrest over his reelection.

Related Topics

Police Company La Paz Spain Bolivia From Government

Recent Stories

Iranian Navy Forces Seize Fuel-Smuggling Tanker Wi ..

30 minutes ago

Over 8,000 Pakistani illegal immigrants return hom ..

30 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority releases Annual Performance ..

30 minutes ago

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Say Iraqi Shiites Shou ..

33 minutes ago

Iran in State of Panic Depression Facing Worst Fin ..

33 minutes ago

Traffic arrangements for New Year's Night celebrat ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.