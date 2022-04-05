UrduPoint.com

Spain To Expel Around 25 Russian Diplomats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 05:45 PM

Spain to expel around 25 Russian diplomats

Spain will expel around 25 Russian diplomats and embassy staff over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, following similar moves by Germany and France, Spain's foreign minister said Tuesday

Madrid, April 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Spain will expel around 25 Russian diplomats and embassy staff over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, following similar moves by Germany and France, Spain's foreign minister said Tuesday.

"The unbearable images we have seen of the massacre of civilians in the town of Bucha after the withdrawal of the Russian army deeply outrage us," Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said in a reference to a town outside Kyiv.

The Russian diplomats and staff "represent a threat to the interest of the country" and they will be expelled "immediately", he told a news conference following a weekly cabinet meeting.

"We are talking about a group of around 25 people, we are completing the list," he said.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia France Germany Spain Cabinet

Recent Stories

EU Economy Ministers Vow to Expand Sanctions Again ..

EU Economy Ministers Vow to Expand Sanctions Against Russia at Meeting on Tuesda ..

16 seconds ago
 Another two dengue cases reported in Punjab

Another two dengue cases reported in Punjab

18 seconds ago
 Vegetable, fruit prices go up in Hazara

Vegetable, fruit prices go up in Hazara

19 seconds ago
 SC adjourns suo motu hearing on NA proceedings til ..

SC adjourns suo motu hearing on NA proceedings till tomorrow

12 minutes ago
 Officials asked to ensure smooth flow of traffic b ..

Officials asked to ensure smooth flow of traffic before Iftar

25 seconds ago
 Man hit to death

Man hit to death

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.