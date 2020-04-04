UrduPoint.com
Spain To Extend Emergency Coronavirus Measures Until April 26 - Reports

4 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:32 PM

The Spanish authorities will extend the state of alarm imposed throughout the country as part of measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic until April 26, media reported on Saturday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The Spanish authorities will extend the state of alarm imposed throughout the country as part of measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic until April 26, media reported on Saturday.

According to the TVE broadcaster, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is now holding consultations on the issue with leaders of the country's biggest parties.

Earlier in the day, he met with members of Spain's coronavirus response center.

The high alert regime was imposed in Spain on March 14 for 15 days. On March 26, it was extended until April 11. People are allowed to go outside only to buy food or medication, get to a hospital, help people in need, and get to work. The government decided to stop all non-essential activities until April 9.

Spain has so far confirmed 124,736 COVID-19 cases and 11,744 fatalities. A total of 34,219 people have recovered.

