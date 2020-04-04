Spain To Extend Lockdown Until April 25: Prime Minister
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:40 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Saturday the extension of the country's lockdown until April 25 in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"The cabinet on Tuesday will again ask for authorisation from parliament to extend for a second time the state of alert until Saturday April 25 at midnight,' Sanchez said in a televised speech.