Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) World Cup winners Spain will play Italy, Belgium and Portugal at Women's Euro 2025, while England face a tough path to defending their title at next year's tournament in Switzerland.

Reigning European champions and 2023 World Cup runners-up England were drawn alongside France, the Netherlands and debutants Wales in a challenging Group D.

The Netherlands won the tournament on home soil in 2017 under current England boss Sarina Wiegman.

Germany, who have won eight of the previous 13 editions, meet 1984 winners Sweden, Denmark and newcomers Poland in Group C.

The Germans won sixth successive titles between 1995 and 2013 but were beaten by England after extra time in the final two years ago at Wembley.

Hosts Switzerland kick off the July 2-27 tournament against Norway in Group A, which also includes Iceland and Finland.

Spain have reached the quarter-finals of the last three European championships. They made the last four on their debut in 1997.

UEFA announced ahead of Monday's draw that it would award 41 million Euros ($43 million) in prize money for the tournament, more than doubling the amount from 2022.

The team that wins the final in Basel will receive up to 5.1 million euros -- England pocketed 2.085 million as champions in 2022 -- with each of the 16 participating teams receiving 1.8 million euros.

Group stage draw in full:

Group A: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland

Group B: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy

Group C: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden

Group D: France, England, Wales, Netherlands