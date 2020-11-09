UrduPoint.com
Spain To Focus On Rapprochement With Russia In 2020-2023 Foreign Policy Agenda - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The Spanish government will focus on rapprochement with Russia based on common interests in the next three years, Spanish news agency Pais reported on Monday referring to the draft of the country's Foreign Affairs Strategy 2020-2023.

According to the strategy, the foreign ministry expects a change in European policy towards Russia. The relations will be built on "common interests" that will contribute "to more structured and predictable relations based on mutual respect and cooperation in selective areas."

Regarding its ties with the US, the Spanish government reportedly intends to complement the relations with "a broader defense agenda.

As for the Asian region, Spain will focus on China, taking into account "its growing role" on the global stage and a huge Chinese diaspora in the country.

The strategy defines the intention of Spain to expand relations within Europe in addition to traditional areas. Spain aims to promote relations with sub-regional countries such as Portugal, Italy and contribute to the format of bilateral summits with France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Poland.

