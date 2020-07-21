Spain to Get Over $160Bln Under EU Deal on Recovery Fund, Long-Term Budget- Prime Minister

Spain will receive 140 billion euros ($160.2 billion) in accordance with the agreement on the EU recovery fund and long-term budget reached following a summit of EU leaders on the matter, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Spain will receive 140 billion Euros ($160.2 billion) in accordance with the agreement on the EU recovery fund and long-term budget reached following a summit of EU leaders on the matter, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, EU leaders completed their four-day first in-person summit in Brussels since the COVID-19 pandemic and finally managed to reach an agreement on the 1.074 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) long-term EU budget and the 750 billion euro economic recovery fund.

"As for Spain, our country will receive about 140 billion euros in the next six years. To give you an idea, we are talking about 11 percent of Spanish GDP in 2019.

Of these 140 billion, 72.7 billion will be in the form of subsidies. The rest [will be] in the form of loans," Sanchez said at a press conference following the summit.

The prime minister called the agreement historic and referred to it as a new Marshall Plan used to respond to the "historic challenge," the coronavirus crisis.

Under the agreement, the euro amount in free subsidies to the worst-hit countries will be 390 billion instead of the previously proposed 500 billion. The fund will also include 360 billion euros in loans, instead of 250 billion euros, that will have to be repaid by the states.