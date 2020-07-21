UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain To Get Over $160Bln Under EU Deal On Recovery Fund, Long-Term Budget- Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 08:58 PM

Spain to Get Over $160Bln Under EU Deal on Recovery Fund, Long-Term Budget- Prime Minister

Spain will receive 140 billion euros ($160.2 billion) in accordance with the agreement on the EU recovery fund and long-term budget reached following a summit of EU leaders on the matter, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Spain will receive 140 billion Euros ($160.2 billion) in accordance with the agreement on the EU recovery fund and long-term budget reached following a summit of EU leaders on the matter, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, EU leaders completed their four-day first in-person summit in Brussels since the COVID-19 pandemic and finally managed to reach an agreement on the 1.074 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) long-term EU budget and the 750 billion euro economic recovery fund.

"As for Spain, our country will receive about 140 billion euros in the next six years. To give you an idea, we are talking about 11 percent of Spanish GDP in 2019.

Of these 140 billion, 72.7 billion will be in the form of subsidies. The rest [will be] in the form of loans," Sanchez said at a press conference following the summit.

The prime minister called the agreement historic and referred to it as a new Marshall Plan used to respond to the "historic challenge," the coronavirus crisis.

Under the agreement, the euro amount in free subsidies to the worst-hit countries will be 390 billion instead of the previously proposed 500 billion. The fund will also include 360 billion euros in loans, instead of 250 billion euros, that will have to be repaid by the states.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget Brussels Spain Euro 2019 Agreement Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in different ..

few seconds

US Legislation Would Punish China Over Cyber-Theft ..

1 second ago

Pompeo Says US Hopes to Build Coalition to Convinc ..

3 seconds ago

Free COVID-19 tests for citizens and residents in ..

1 hour ago

Pompeo Says Discussed 5G, Free Trade Deal During ' ..

5 minutes ago

Lavrov Discussed Situation in Libya With Egyptian ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.