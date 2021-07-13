UrduPoint.com
Spain To Give Award To Health Workers Who Died Of COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 11:31 PM

Spain to Give Award to Health Workers Who Died of COVID-19

The Spanish government will posthumously award the Grand Cross of the Order of Civil Merit to healthcare workers who fell victim to COVID-19, spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Spanish government will posthumously award the Grand Cross of the Order of Civil Merit to healthcare workers who fell victim to COVID-19, spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez said on Tuesday.

The awards would be handed over to the victims' relatives. Since the onset of the outbreak, more than 100 health workers have died of COVID-19 in Spain.

"The best possible recognition that we could give them is to stay calm, responsible and cautious [in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic]," Rodriguez said.

Speaking of immunization, she noted that the pace is still sluggish among young people, despite the efforts of autonomous communities.

Spain is currently witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases among younger people who have not yet been vaccinated.

