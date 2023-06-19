UrduPoint.com

Spain To Host Europe's First Joint Military Drills In Fall - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Spain to Host Europe's First Joint Military Drills in Fall - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Spain will host Europe's first joint military exercises this fall to coincide with the country's presidency of the Council of the European Union, which begins July 1, La Vanguardia newspaper reported on Monday.

Some 1,600 troops from 18 countries will train in the waters of the Gulf of Cadiz and at the Sierra del Retino military training base in the Spanish autonomous community of Andalusia in an unprecedented military exercise involving naval, land and air units, the report said.

In March 2022, the leaders of the 27 EU member states approved the bloc's first common defense and security strategy for the next five to 10 years, dubbed the Strategic Compass.

The document emphasizes that the EU must be able to respond to emerging crises both independently and together with partners. In this regard, the Strategic Compass framework provides for the formation of a European rapid reaction force, consisting of 5,000 corps.

According to the new defense strategy, EU countries must also conduct regular joint exercises at sea and on land, increase military mobility, and strengthen civilian and military missions under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP).

For the fifth time, Madrid assumes the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU from July 1 until December 31.

