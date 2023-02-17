UrduPoint.com

Spain To Host Over 100 Refugees From Earthquake-Hit Syria - Ministry Of Migration

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Spanish government, working closely with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, is planning to host over 100 Syrian refugees "particularly affected" by the earthquakes, Spanish Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration Jose Luis Escriva said on Friday.

"The earthquake reminds us enormously of the tragedy in Syria. We will try, within our capabilities, to contribute, and we will work with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in the coming weeks to bring to Spain as refugees over 100 people located in Syria and recognized as particularly vulnerable and particularly affected by the earthquake," Escriva said at the Desalambre Award ceremony for journalists and civil society promoting and defending human rights.

Last week, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares also stated that Madrid would help both countries, making no distinction between Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the disaster in Turkey has exceeded 38,000. The Syrian Health Ministry said late Tuesday that the final death toll from the earthquake in the government-controlled part of the country had reached 1,410 people, but the United Nations estimated the total number of deaths in Syria at 8,500.

