UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain To Impose Quarantine On Travellers From India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 09:56 PM

Spain to impose quarantine on travellers from India

Spain said Tuesday it will impose a 10-day quarantine on all travellers arriving from India in response to the emergence of a fast-spreading coronavirus variant in the country

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Spain said Tuesday it will impose a 10-day quarantine on all travellers arriving from India in response to the emergence of a fast-spreading coronavirus variant in the country.

The measure, which will take effect on Wednesday, will apply to people who travelled via third countries since there are no direct flights between India and Spain, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said.

"This is a measure which our country has already adopted towards passengers from countries where a virus variant has been found," she told a news conference following a weekly cabinet meeting.

Spain has imposed a 10-day quarantine on passengers arriving from Brazil, Peru, and Colombia as well as nine nations in Africa including South Africa and Mozambique.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya announced that Spain would later this week send more than seven tonnes of medical aid to India to help it deal with its surge in Covid-19 infections.

Spain has also been hard-hit by the pandemic, recording nearly 78,000 deaths from around 3.5 million cases.

Related Topics

India Africa Montero Spain Brazil Peru South Africa Colombia Mozambique All From Government Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima thanks Ministerial Development Coun ..

1 hour ago

IPL says foreign stars 'totally safe' amid virus c ..

4 minutes ago

Wimbledon to scrap day of rest from 2022

4 minutes ago

Bangladesh rescues 30 Rohingya adrift for two days ..

4 minutes ago

EFJ Demands Investigation Into Deadly Attack on Jo ..

4 minutes ago

GCU has zero tolerance policy for plagiarism: VC

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.