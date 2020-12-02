UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain To Invest 600 Mn Euros In Artificial Intelligence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:54 PM

Spain to invest 600 mn euros in artificial intelligence

Spain is to invest 600 million euros (725 million dollars) in developing artificial intelligence over the next two years as part of plans to transform its national economy, the premier said Wednesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Spain is to invest 600 million Euros (725 million Dollars) in developing artificial intelligence over the next two years as part of plans to transform its national economy, the premier said Wednesday.

The programme would run from 2021 to 2023, starting with an initial injection of 330 million euros, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

Developing artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the main objectives of Spain's digital transformation programme which was announced in July and is part of a plan to transform the Spanish economy.

Sanchez said the aim of the government's AI strategy was to "align Spain with the leading countries involved in the study and use of reliable artificial intelligence for economic and social development as a tool for economic modernisation".

The idea was "to generate an environment of trust with respect to the development of an artificial intelligence that would be inclusive and sustainable and have the public at its heart", a government statement added.

The public investment will be further boosted by a contribution from Spain's Next Tech fund to encourage entrepreneurship in digital technology.

The public-private initiative will aim to mobilise private funding worth 3.3 billion euros that will be ploughed into AI and the digital economy, Sanchez added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Spain July From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ajman DED launches &#039;The Best&#039; competitio ..

1 hour ago

Russia to Produce Over 60mln Doses of Sputnik V Va ..

2 minutes ago

KP Govt bans eating in restaurants, allows takeawa ..

2 minutes ago

Four People Injured in Explosion at House in Belgi ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Increase Coronavirus Vaccine Production ..

2 minutes ago

Speakers for structural reform to respond gender-b ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.