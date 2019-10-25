Spain to Keep Patriot Air Defense Systems in Turkey - Minister

Spain decided to keep Patriot air defense systems and 150 servicemen in Turkey despite the fact that Madrid is not supporting Ankara's operation in northern Syria, Spanish acting Defense Minister Margarita Robles said on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Spain decided to keep Patriot air defense systems and 150 servicemen in Turkey despite the fact that Madrid is not supporting Ankara 's operation in northern Syria , Spanish acting Defense Minister Margarita Robles said on Friday.

On October 10, the El Pais newspaper reported that Spain planned to withdraw its Patriot systems from Turkish territory in case of further aggravation of the conflict between Ankara and the Kurds in northern Syria.

"We want our peace mission to be continued," Robles said in Brussels.

She pointed out that the Spanish military presence in Turkey was absolutely peaceful and aimed at ensuring protection both for Turkish civilians and Syrian refugees.

According to Robles, the Patriot systems will remain in Turkey until December 31, which is in line with the current agreements between Ankara and Madrid. She cannot rule out that the mission could be prolonged for six months in case of a relevant request.

Spanish air defense systems were deployed to the Incirlik military base in the southern Turkish province of Adana in 2015 as part of a NATO operation.