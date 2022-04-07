UrduPoint.com

Spain To Lift Indoor Mask Rule After Easter Holidays

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 01:38 PM

MADRID, April 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Spain's Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday that she has proposed to the government that face mask legislation for most indoor settings be removed after the Easter holidays.

If the government goes ahead with the plan, the new rule is likely to be in force on April 20.

"I have proposed that in the Cabinet meeting (held on April 19) we will pass a decree that will mean masks are no longer obligatory indoors," Darias said on the ministry's social media site, adding the change would come into effect the following day.

"Thanks to the high level of immunization in the population, we are in a favorable situation," she said.

The minister explained masks would still be required in certain situations, such as on public transport, in hospitals and in residential care homes.

Spain ended the obligatory use of face masks outdoors in February.

Spain has recorded a total of 11,578,653 COVID-19 cases and 102,747 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to official data.

