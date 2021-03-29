Spain to Lift Limitations on Entry Into Schengen Area Through Gibraltar on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Spain will lift the limitation on entry by land through the border checkpoint with Gibraltar on March 30, the official government bulletin said on Monday.

The government imposed the temporary restrictions on the entry into Europe's visa-free Schengen area through the Gibraltar checkpoint in December due to public safety reasons.

According to the statement, along with lifting restrictions Spain will extend up till April 30 timely limitations on "insignificant travels" by citizens from other countries to the EU countries as well as the Schengen area because of the epidemiological crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spain has so far registered around 3.6 million COVID-19 cases, more than 75,000 people died of the disease.