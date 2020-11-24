UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain To Limit Holiday Season Gatherings To 6 People - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 08:13 PM

Spain to Limit Holiday Season Gatherings to 6 People - Reports

The Spanish government will present a plan to the regions for the Christmas holidays that implies limiting family gatherings to six people and delaying the night curfew until 1 a.m. (03:00 GMT) on the eves of both Christmas and New Year's Day, Spanish news agency Mundo said on Monday, referring to the draft plan prepared by the government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The Spanish government will present a plan to the regions for the Christmas holidays that implies limiting family gatherings to six people and delaying the night curfew until 1 a.m. (03:00 GMT) on the eves of both Christmas and New Year's Day, Spanish news agency Mundo said on Monday, referring to the draft plan prepared by the government.

"It is recommended to avoid or minimize gatherings in the social sphere (work, alumni, sports club celebrations etc.). In case of celebration, there will be a maximum of six people and preferably on the outside," the document says.

The plan stipulates that the night curfew is maintained throughout the holiday period in each region, except for December 24 and 31, when the mobility restrictions will be from 1 a.

m. (03:00 GMT) to 6 a.m. (08:00 GMT).

The draft recommends avoiding all travel that is not strictly necessary and recalls that it is obligatory to present a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours for all travelers before returning to Spain.

The government emphasized that university students who return home for the holidays should "limit social interactions the days before they return home and take preventive measures."

To date, Spain has registered almost 1.6 million positive COVID-19 cases, including 43,131 people who have died.

Related Topics

Sports Christmas Holidays Died Spain December Family All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Libya lawmakers participate in talks in Tangiers

23 seconds ago

UN women kicks off 16-day activism campaign preven ..

25 seconds ago

IESCO Chief to attend consumers calls on FM 100

27 seconds ago

Lockerbie bomber appeal starts in Scotland

29 seconds ago

ATC seeks final arguments in case against blasphem ..

6 minutes ago

Sweden health watchdog blasts elderly care in pand ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.