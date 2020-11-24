Spain to Limit Holiday Season Gatherings to 6 People - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Spanish government will present a plan to the regions for the Christmas holidays that implies limiting family gatherings to six people and delaying the night curfew until 1 a.m. (03:00 GMT) on the eves of both Christmas and New Year's Day, Spanish news agency Mundo said on Monday, referring to the draft plan prepared by the government

"It is recommended to avoid or minimize gatherings in the social sphere (work, alumni, sports club celebrations etc.). In case of celebration, there will be a maximum of six people and preferably on the outside," the document says.

The plan stipulates that the night curfew is maintained throughout the holiday period in each region, except for December 24 and 31, when the mobility restrictions will be from 1 a.

m. (03:00 GMT) to 6 a.m. (08:00 GMT).

The draft recommends avoiding all travel that is not strictly necessary and recalls that it is obligatory to present a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours for all travelers before returning to Spain.

The government emphasized that university students who return home for the holidays should "limit social interactions the days before they return home and take preventive measures."

To date, Spain has registered almost 1.6 million positive COVID-19 cases, including 43,131 people who have died.