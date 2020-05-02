UrduPoint.com
Spain To Make Masks Obligatory In Public Transport, Extend Quarantine - Prime Minister

The Spanish government will once again request the parliament to extend the state of high alert for another 15 days and make wearing masks obligatory in public transport, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday

The state of high alert was introduced on March 14 and since then has been extended three times. Per the constitution, it can only be declared for 15 days but can be extended by the lower house of parliament.

"Now we know that the state of high alert has worked, not only in Spain but in many other countries. And we know that it remains necessary. Next Wednesday, the government of Spain will ask the Congress of Deputies for a new intention of another 15 days," Sanchez said during a press conference.

He also announced new measures to halt the spread of the disease.

"Starting May 4 it will be obligatory to wear masks in all public transport," the prime minister announced.

Meanwhile, as the country continues to live under quarantine, the Interior Ministry has reported a dramatic decrease in criminal activity from March 14 to April 31, resulting in a 73,8 drop compared to the same period last year.

Spain has confirmed a total of 216, 582 cases with the death toll at 25,100.

