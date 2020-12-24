MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya announced in a meeting with Belarusian ex-presidential candidate and opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovsaya that Madrid would prepare an assistance plan for Belarus, Tikhanovskaya's press service said on Thursday.

Tikhanovskaya visited Spain where she met with officials of the Spanish parliament, government, foreign ministry and representatives of the Belarusian diaspora.

"Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya announced that Spain would prepare an assistance plan for Belarus. This plan includes educational programs, assistance for students, media, victims of violence and civil society. Tikhanovskaya and Gonzalez Laya agreed to strengthen the role and status of the Belarusian diaspora, to support the activity of the Belarusian people's embassy and people's representations which have been opened in Madrid and Barcelona recently," the release said.

According to the press release, Tikhanovsaya urged Spain to support sanctions against Belarusian officials and to initiate an international investigation into the Belarusian situation.

The release also said that during the meeting the ex-presidential candidate and former Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Javier Solana discussed the organization of negotiations to solve the political crisis in Belarus.

After the August 9 presidential elections in Belarus where Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko won for the sixth time, the country experienced mass protests. The opposition considers Tikhanovskaya as a true winner. Many Western countries refused to recognize Lukashenko as the legitimate president and imposed sanctions against Belarusian officials.