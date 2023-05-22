UrduPoint.com

Spain To Prioritize AI Supervision During EU Council Presidency - Government

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Spain to Prioritize AI Supervision During EU Council Presidency - Government

Spain's main priority during its chairmanship in the Council of the European Union will be the creation of a global body for Artificial Intelligence (AI) supervision, the Spanish government said on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Spain's main priority during its chairmanship in the Council of the European Union will be the creation of a global body for Artificial Intelligence (AI) supervision, the Spanish government said on Monday.

"He (Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez) underscored the necessity to create a global supervisory body for this (AI) technology and the importance of the upcoming European AI regulation (AI Act), negotiations on which will be the priority of Spanish presidency on the Council of the European Union," the government said following a meeting between Sanchez and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

During the meeting, Sanchez and Altman discussed AI's potential, which may encourage economic growth, reduction of inequality and resolution of global issues, as well as the problems and risks this technology poses to democracy and transparency, the statement added.

The government also announced the creation of the first Spanish artificial intelligence supervisory agency, AESIA, in the city of A Coruna. The European Union has also chosen Spain's Sevilla as the location for its Center for Algorithmic Transparency, according to the statement.

"Moreover, the government has launched Fond-ICO Next Tech program for supporting advanced start-ups and allocated 500 million Euros ($539 million) from the Recovery and Resilience Plan to enhance development of the AI in Spain," the statement added.

In late April, Spanish First Deputy Prime Minister Nadia Calvino, also serving as economy minister, said that Spain will work on establishing European regulations on AI during its presidency of the EU Council.

Margrethe Vestager, Vice President of the EC's A Europe Fit for the Digital Age, said that the EU was planning to agree on regulations for AI similar to ChatGPT later this year. The EU proposed mandatory labeling of photos, videos and songs created by AI.

Also in April, German culture trade unions applied to the EU, demanding to regulate ChatGPT's work, as the industry feared that AI could pass copyrighted content as its own.

ChatGPT, launched in late November 2022, was met with mixed reactions due to its ability to mimic human conversations and generate unique texts based on users' prompts. Some praised the model for its professional applications, such as code writing, while others criticized it for potential abuse, for instance, in education.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Technology Education Europe Democracy German European Union Spain April May November From Government Industry Sevilla Million

Recent Stories

UAE Government establishes &#039;Centre for Govern ..

UAE Government establishes &#039;Centre for Government Digital Excellence&#039;

21 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge ahead of key US debt talks

Stocks diverge ahead of key US debt talks

11 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2018

12 minutes ago
 No new legislation, courts being set up for Imran' ..

No new legislation, courts being set up for Imran's trial under existing laws: A ..

11 minutes ago
 DC stresses municipal officers to work with team s ..

DC stresses municipal officers to work with team spirit

5 minutes ago
 EU Completes Initial Goal to Train 15,000 Ukrainia ..

EU Completes Initial Goal to Train 15,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Borrell

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.