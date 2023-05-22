Spain to Prioritize AI Supervision During EU Council Presidency - Government

Spain's main priority during its chairmanship in the Council of the European Union will be the creation of a global body for Artificial Intelligence (AI) supervision, the Spanish government said on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Spain's main priority during its chairmanship in the Council of the European Union will be the creation of a global body for Artificial Intelligence (AI) supervision, the Spanish government said on Monday.

"He (Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez) underscored the necessity to create a global supervisory body for this (AI) technology and the importance of the upcoming European AI regulation (AI Act), negotiations on which will be the priority of Spanish presidency on the Council of the European Union," the government said following a meeting between Sanchez and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

During the meeting, Sanchez and Altman discussed AI's potential, which may encourage economic growth, reduction of inequality and resolution of global issues, as well as the problems and risks this technology poses to democracy and transparency, the statement added.

The government also announced the creation of the first Spanish artificial intelligence supervisory agency, AESIA, in the city of A Coruna. The European Union has also chosen Spain's Sevilla as the location for its Center for Algorithmic Transparency, according to the statement.

"Moreover, the government has launched Fond-ICO Next Tech program for supporting advanced start-ups and allocated 500 million Euros ($539 million) from the Recovery and Resilience Plan to enhance development of the AI in Spain," the statement added.

In late April, Spanish First Deputy Prime Minister Nadia Calvino, also serving as economy minister, said that Spain will work on establishing European regulations on AI during its presidency of the EU Council.

Margrethe Vestager, Vice President of the EC's A Europe Fit for the Digital Age, said that the EU was planning to agree on regulations for AI similar to ChatGPT later this year. The EU proposed mandatory labeling of photos, videos and songs created by AI.

Also in April, German culture trade unions applied to the EU, demanding to regulate ChatGPT's work, as the industry feared that AI could pass copyrighted content as its own.

ChatGPT, launched in late November 2022, was met with mixed reactions due to its ability to mimic human conversations and generate unique texts based on users' prompts. Some praised the model for its professional applications, such as code writing, while others criticized it for potential abuse, for instance, in education.