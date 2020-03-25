UrduPoint.com
Spain To Purchase $466 Mln-Worth Of Medical Equipment From China - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 10:04 PM

Spain to Purchase $466 Mln-Worth of Medical Equipment From China - Health Minister

Madrid will spend 432 million euros ($466 million) on purchasing from China medical equipment necessary for the fight against COVID-19, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Madrid will spend 432 million Euros ($466 million) on purchasing from China medical equipment necessary for the fight against COVID-19, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Wednesday.

"We have signed a contract with China for 432 million euros," Illa said during a press conference.

According to the minister, the deal includes 5.5 million quick tests for the virus, 550 million masks, 11 million gloves and 950 artificial lung units.

Spain has registered 47,610 cases of the virus with the death toll standing at 3,434.

