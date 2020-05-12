UrduPoint.com
Spain To Quarantine All Arrivals For 14 Days During Lockdown: Govt

Tue 12th May 2020

Anyone arriving in Spain will face a mandatory 14-day quarantine period to slow the spread of coronavirus, the official government announced on Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Anyone arriving in Spain will face a mandatory 14-day quarantine period to slow the spread of coronavirus, the official government announced on Tuesday.

The measure, which comes into effect on Friday, concerns all arrivals and will remain in force until May 24 when the state of emergency expires -- or beyond if the measure is extended, it said.

