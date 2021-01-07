UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain To Receive 1st Batch Of Moderna Vaccine In 7-10 Days - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Spain to Receive 1st Batch of Moderna Vaccine in 7-10 Days - Health Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Spain will receive the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical company Moderna in 7-10 days, Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the European Commission authorized the Moderna vaccine, which became the second COVID-19 vaccine approved by the bloc following the authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The contract, signed in November, envisages the purchase by the EU of up to 160 million doses. Spain is expected to receive 16-17 million doses, which will be enough to vaccinate 8-8.5 million people, since the vaccine is injected twice. The population of the country is 47 million.

"According to the information provided by the company, in the next 7-10 days we will start receiving doses of this vaccine .

.. The signed contracts prescribe that in the next six weeks we will receive 600,000 doses," Illa said at a press conference.

Moderna will become the second COVID-19 vaccine available to Spain. The authorities have so far distributed 744,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine among various autonomous communities, but the vaccination process is slow and just over 139,000 vaccinations have been made since December 27.

The country's vaccination process is divided into four stages: during the first one, the vaccine will be given to residents and staff of nursing homes and facilities for handicapped people as well as medical personnel.

Related Topics

Company Salvador Spain November December Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

56 minutes ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

1 hour ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

1 hour ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

1 hour ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

1 hour ago

EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual envi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.