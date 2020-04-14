Spain to Reduce Number of Troops in Iraq, Afghanistan, Mali Over COVID-19 - General Staff

Part of the Spanish military personnel participating in missions to Afghanistan, Iraq and Mali will be sent back home due to the spread of the coronavirus, the General Staff of the Spanish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday in a statement

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Part of the Spanish military personnel participating in missions to Afghanistan, Iraq and Mali will be sent back home due to the spread of the coronavirus, the General Staff of the Spanish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday in a statement.

"These changes [the reductions] were carried out in coordination with our allies and host countries so that temporary relocation does not affect obligations within various international security organizations of which Spain is a member," the statement said.

According to the statement, 150-200 military out of 550 will return from Iraq, 30 out of 70 servicemen will withdraw from Afghanistan, and 85 out of 300 military personnel will return from Mali.

The general staff added that after returning to Spain, the military will be tested for COVID-19 and quarantined for 14 days.

On March 20, the US-led international coalition announced the reduction of its personnel on several Iraqi bases due to the pandemic, among other reasons. The coalition added that military drills would resume as soon as the epidemiological situation improves.