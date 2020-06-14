UrduPoint.com
Spain To Reopen Borders With Schengen Countries Except Portugal From June 22 - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Spain will reopen its borders with the Schengen Area countries except Portugal starting from June 22, media reported on Sunday.

According to the EFE news agency, borders with Portugal will be officially reopen on July 1. The relevant announcement was made by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during videoconference with heads of the country's autonomous communities, the media said.

Meanwhile, according to El Pais newspaper, the reopening of borders will take place on June 21.

It is expected that official date of the reopening would be announced by the prime minister later in the day during a press conference.

Earlier in the week, the European Commission recommended lifting all restrictions on internal border controls linked to the coronavirus by June 15 but prolonging the restrictions on entry from third countries until June 30.

