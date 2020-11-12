UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain To Require Negative PCR Test For Travelers From 65 Countries

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Spain to Require Negative PCR Test for Travelers From 65 Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Spain will require a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 test from travelers coming from 65 countries, Spain's Official Gazette said on Thursday.

The list of countries with a high coronavirus risk consists of 65 nations among them, Russia, the US, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Italy and Argentina.

The list includes EU and European Economic Area countries as well as non-European countries where the number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 150 per 100,000 inhabitants during the last 14 days.

The list will be reviewed every 15 days and the update will be published on the official website of the Spanish health ministry.

Earlier on Wednesday the Spanish Health Ministry announced new restrictive measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. All the travelers coming from countries with a high risk of coronavirus infection will be required to provide a negative PCR test taken not later than 72 hours before the flight. The new rules will take effect on November 23.

Related Topics

Russia France Germany Argentina Spain Italy United Kingdom Belgium Netherlands November All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

23 minutes ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

26 minutes ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

27 minutes ago

Threat to govt merely speculation, based on assump ..

5 minutes ago

Court grants bail to Kh Imran Nazir in NAB office ..

5 minutes ago

Educated women to explore international markets fo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.