Spain to Require Negative PCR Test for Travelers From 65 Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Spain will require a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 test from travelers coming from 65 countries, Spain's Official Gazette said on Thursday.

The list of countries with a high coronavirus risk consists of 65 nations among them, Russia, the US, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Italy and Argentina.

The list includes EU and European Economic Area countries as well as non-European countries where the number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 150 per 100,000 inhabitants during the last 14 days.

The list will be reviewed every 15 days and the update will be published on the official website of the Spanish health ministry.

Earlier on Wednesday the Spanish Health Ministry announced new restrictive measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. All the travelers coming from countries with a high risk of coronavirus infection will be required to provide a negative PCR test taken not later than 72 hours before the flight. The new rules will take effect on November 23.