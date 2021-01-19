UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain To Resell 30,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines To Andorra - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Spain to Resell 30,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Andorra - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Spain will resell 30,000 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 to Andorra at the original price under the agreement reached between the countries, the Spanish Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The commitment between the health ministers of Spain and Andorra was determined in an agreement signed on January 15, that establishes the conditions under which the resale of 30,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines will take place, at the same price as Spain purchased them," the health ministry said in its release.

According to the document, such countries as Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican City cannot sign agreements with large pharmaceutical companies due to the small number of doses they need and the size of the market.

Spain and other members of the European Union, such as France and Italy, revealed their intention to reduce the total amount of their vaccines in order to deliver them to these countries.

Spain started its vaccination campaign on December 27. To date, the country has received more than 1.1 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 35,700 shots of the US Moderna vaccine. The first people to be injected were residents and employees of care homes, as well as medical workers.

Related Topics

France European Union Andorra Monaco San Marino Same Price Vatican City Spain Italy January December Market Agreement Million

Recent Stories

PDM leaders lash out at PM, ECP over foreign fundi ..

7 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 3,311 reco ..

13 minutes ago

Economy of future is green economy: DoE Chairman

13 minutes ago

Bilawal says ECP has to answer to the people for d ..

24 minutes ago

Two sub committees formed to curb cybercrime again ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Says Putin Took Part in Traditio ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.