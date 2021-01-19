Spain to Resell 30,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Andorra - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Spain will resell 30,000 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 to Andorra at the original price under the agreement reached between the countries, the Spanish Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The commitment between the health ministers of Spain and Andorra was determined in an agreement signed on January 15, that establishes the conditions under which the resale of 30,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines will take place, at the same price as Spain purchased them," the health ministry said in its release.

According to the document, such countries as Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican City cannot sign agreements with large pharmaceutical companies due to the small number of doses they need and the size of the market.

Spain and other members of the European Union, such as France and Italy, revealed their intention to reduce the total amount of their vaccines in order to deliver them to these countries.

Spain started its vaccination campaign on December 27. To date, the country has received more than 1.1 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 35,700 shots of the US Moderna vaccine. The first people to be injected were residents and employees of care homes, as well as medical workers.