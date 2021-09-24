UrduPoint.com

Spain To Respect Verdicts Of Italian Courts On Puigdemont - Government

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The Spanish government has expressed its readiness to respect future verdicts of Italian courts on former head of the Catalan government Carles Puigdemont.

On late Thursday, El Confidencial news outlet reported about Puigdemont's detention on Sardinia at the request of the Supreme Court of Spain. Later, Italian police confirmed to Sputnik the detention of the politician.

"The detention of Mr. Puigdemont is in line with the legal procedure that is used toward any EU citizen, who must appear before the court.

The Spanish government expresses respect to decisions of the Italian authorities and verdicts of courts - as it has always done when it came to Spanish and EU courts that delivered verdicts on legal proceedings toward Puigdemont," the Spanish cabinet said.

Puigdemont has been hiding from the Spanish justice since 2017 when he organized a referendum on Catalan independence that was claimed illegal and void by Madrid.

