Spain To Send 30 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Aid To Earthquake-Hit Haiti - Foreign Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) Spain will send on Saturday 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Haiti hit by the powerful earthquake, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said.

The humanitarian cargo includes 21 tonnes of medical materials, tarpaulin for shelters, kitchen kits and water-cleaning material, as well as 10 tonnes of aid sent by several humanitarian organizations, such as the Spanish Red Cross, Action Against Hunger and Medecins du Monde.

The Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation has also allocated 250,000 Euros (over $292,000) in aid for Haiti.

On August 14, a deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake swept Haiti, with death toll topping 2,000 people. Over 12,000 people sustained injuries of different degrees of severity, and over 300 people are still not accounted for. Many countries, including the United States, EU members, Canada, Mexico, Venezuela have already sent humanitarian missions to Haiti, but up to 600,000 Haitians still require emergency assistance, according to the country's authorities.

