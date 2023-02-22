Spain to Send 6 Leopard Tanks to Ukraine With Option to Send More If Needed - Reports

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said on Wednesday that Madrid will transfer six Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and could send more if the situation requires it, the Europa Press news agency reported

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said on Wednesday that Madrid will transfer six Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and could send more if the situation requires it, the Europa Press news agency reported.

The announcement was made during a debate in the lower house. Robles said that Spain was already repairing six tanks from its stocks and could put even more units into service "if necessary," the report said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late January that Kiev needed at least 300-500 tanks, while its allies were providing tanks only in small quantities.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine a year ago. In particular, Germany has committed to sending 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kiev. The United States said it would send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks and eight M88 recovery vehicles, noting that that delivery would take considerable time. Poland said it could send 14 Leopard 2 tanks, with Kiev's other allies also promising to chip in.�