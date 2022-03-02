UrduPoint.com

Spain To Send 'military Hardware' To Ukraine: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Spain to send 'military hardware' to Ukraine: Prime Minister

Spain will supply weapons directly to Ukraine following Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday, two days after saying Madrid would only contribute via an EU funding mechanism

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Spain will supply weapons directly to Ukraine following Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday, two days after saying Madrid would only contribute via an EU funding mechanism.

The move came after pressure on Sanchez's left-wing coalition government to take a more proactive approach to the war raging on Europe's eastern flank.

"Spain will give the Ukrainian resistance offensive military hardware," said Sanchez, without giving specific details on what that would entail.

He previously said Spain would only supply offensive capabilities through the EU's European Peace Facility (EPF), a 450-million-euro ($500 million) funding mechanism activated on Sunday to provide military aid to Ukraine.

"We are going to transfer offensive material through this European peace mechanism fund... which we Europeans will be able to use to provide offensive material to Ukraine," he said in an interview late Monday.

A rising number of European states said they would send arms directly, prompting pressure from the right-wing opposition Popular Party, which urged Sanchez to "rise to the occasion" and not "hide behind the EU".

"We must respond to a European threat with a coordinated, united European response... and Spain responded immediately," Sanchez told parliament on Wednesday.

The United States, Canada and more than a dozen European countries have so far agreed to Ukrainian appeals for military equipment.

The announcement came a day after Spain said it would send 150 additional troops to Latvia as part of a wider NATO build-up in the Baltic region.

It already has 350 troops in place.

Sanchez said Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine was "a brutal attempt to stop the construction of a European space based on values radically opposed to the authoritarianism he represents".

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Parliament Canada Vladimir Putin Madrid Spain United States Latvia Sunday From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurates Spr ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurates Spring Festival 2022

40 seconds ago
 FESCO Chief to address E-court on Friday

FESCO Chief to address E-court on Friday

41 seconds ago
 ICCI President nominated as honorary business advi ..

ICCI President nominated as honorary business adviser of FOSPAH

43 seconds ago
 Students, teachers of Social Work Department UoP v ..

Students, teachers of Social Work Department UoP visits Ittela Cell, Radio Pakis ..

45 seconds ago
 Footballs exports witness 25.25% increase

Footballs exports witness 25.25% increase

6 minutes ago
 Six die of Corona, 113 new cases confirmed in KP

Six die of Corona, 113 new cases confirmed in KP

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>