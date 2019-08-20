Spain to send ship to get migrants stuck on charity vessel

Spain said Tuesday it will send a military ship to the Italian island of Lampedusa to fetch migrants on board a charity boat that has been stuck at sea for days as Rome refuses it access

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : Spain said Tuesday it will send a military ship to the Italian island of Lampedusa to fetch migrants on board a charity boat that has been stuck at sea for days as Rome refuses it access.

"The Audaz, which will leave this afternoon at 5 pm (1500 GMT), will sail for three days to Lampedusa where it will take charge of the people taken in by the Open Arms," the government said in a statement.