Spain to Spend $163Bln on Digital Transformation Over 5 Years - Sanchez

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Thursday his government wanted to spend 140 billion Euros ($163 billion) over the next five years to promote new technologies in a bid to transform the country into a digital economy.

The leftist prime minister made the announcement during a presentation of his "transcendental" plan, dubbed Spain Digital 2025. He stressed the importance of digital leadership in post-coronavirus Europe.

"Spain wants to lead Europe in digitalization... As part of this plan, we propose mobilizing 140 billion euros in public and private investments over the next five years," he said in a video statement.

The plan aims to speed up Spain's post-outbreak recovery by providing universal access to the 5G internet network, digitalizing state organizations and companies, and boosting cybersecurity.

The Spanish government plans to disburse 70 billion euros over the next three years, of which 20 billion will come from the national budget and 50 billion from private investors. The remaining 70 billion will be unlocked between 2024 and 2025.