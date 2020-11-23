Spain to Start Blanket Vaccination in January - Sanchez

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Spain plans to roll out its comprehensive COVID-19 vaccination plan starting January, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday.

"We are confident that we can achieve this ambitious goal of vaccinating a substantial part of the population against COVID-19 in the early months of 2019," he said.

A total of 13,000 vaccination points will be set up nationwide. Priority groups, including those over 65 and medical workers, will be first in line to be offered jabs.

Spain has recorded more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases, almost 200,000 in the past two weeks. The prime minister urged Spaniards to follow rules on social distancing to help avert a third wave.