Spain to Start COVID-19 Vaccination on December 27 - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Spain will begin vaccinating people against COVID-19 on December 27, Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Friday.

"The vaccination in Spain will begin on Sunday, December 27," Illa said at a press conference, adding that doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be delivered to the country on December 26.

According to Illa, the vaccines will reach all Spanish communities from the first day and will be distributed in a fair way.

The minister added that the first injections will be given to elderly people in nursing homes and medical personnel. By May and June about 15-20 million Spaniards will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Spain has registered over 1.8 million positive COVID-19 cases, while the death toll amounts to 48,777 people.