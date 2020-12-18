Spain to start virus vaccinations by Dec 27: minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Spain will start immunising people against the coronavirus on December 27, a day after it receives the first doses of a vaccine, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Friday.

The announcement comes a day after European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU would start Covid-19 jabs between December 27 and 29, saying it was "Europe's moment" in the battle against the virus.