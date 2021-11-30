UrduPoint.com

Spain To Suspend Air Traffic With Seven African Countries Over Omicron Coronavirus Variant

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:55 PM

Spain to Suspend Air Traffic With Seven African Countries Over Omicron Coronavirus Variant

Spain will suspend air traffic with South Africa, Botswana and five other African countries from December 2 due to the new Omicron coronavirus strain, the Spanish Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Spain will suspend air traffic with South Africa, Botswana and five other African countries from December 2 due to the new Omicron coronavirus strain, the Spanish Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Madrid imposed a 10-day quarantine on those traveling from the same seven African countries.

"The Council of Ministers approved on Tuesday an agreement establishing emergency measures to limit the spread and infection of the B.1.1.529 (Omicron) coronavirus variant by limiting flights between South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe and Spanish airports, " the ministry said in a statement.

The measures will take effect at midnight on December 2 and will remain in place till December 15. The period may be extended if necessary.

This restriction does not apply for flights carrying Spanish citizens, citizens of Andorra, those who have a permanent residence in these countries, as well as passengers who transit with a transfer less than 24 hours and without having to leave transit zones at airports, the Ministry explained.

An exception is also made for special planes making a transit stop in Spain before traveling to other countries.

On Friday, Spain announced its intention to suspend flights to South Africa and Botswana over the new Omicron variant. Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias told the TVE broadcaster that flights to other countries might be suspended as well.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said that over 200 nationals have remained in those nations, including 150 in South Africa. According to him, the Spanish Foreign Ministry is currently negotiating their return with airlines still flying to Europe. In addition, the government intends to rent a plane to return its citizens, as well as citizens of other countries of the European Union, from Mozambique.

To date, Spain has confirmed one single case of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in a traveler from South Africa. Currently, two more suspected cases are being investigated.

Related Topics

Europe European Union Rent Traffic Andorra Madrid Same Spain Botswana South Africa Zimbabwe Swaziland Lesotho Mozambique Namibia May December From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

French military facing growing protests in Sahel

French military facing growing protests in Sahel

10 seconds ago
 150 smoke emitting vehicles impounded, 13 factorie ..

150 smoke emitting vehicles impounded, 13 factories imposed heavy fines: DC

12 seconds ago
 FCSC documents UAE’s economic advancement over 5 ..

FCSC documents UAE’s economic advancement over 50 years

10 minutes ago
 Trump Calls for National Guard to Handle Smash-and ..

Trump Calls for National Guard to Handle Smash-and-Grab Robberies in California

15 seconds ago
 US Envoy for Global COVID-19 Response Leaves Post ..

US Envoy for Global COVID-19 Response Leaves Post to Rejoin Nonprofit Fighting P ..

17 seconds ago
 Moscow Informed Washington That Russia Had No Plan ..

Moscow Informed Washington That Russia Had No Plans to Attack Ukraine - Patrushe ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.