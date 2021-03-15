Spain to Suspend Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine for at Least 15 Days - Reports

Spain will suspend the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for at least 15 days from Monday, the Cadena Ser broadcaster reported on Monday

Health Minister Carolina Darias convened an emergency meeting of the inter-territorial health council on Monday to work with autonomous communities to discuss the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid reports of blood clots allegedly caused by it, the broadcaster reported.