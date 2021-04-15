UrduPoint.com
Spain To Synchronize Withdrawal Of Its Troops From Afghanistan With NATO - Ministry

Thu 15th April 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Spain will coordinate the pullout of its forces from Afghanistan in line with its allies in NATO, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Spain will synchronize the departure of its troops from Afghanistan with that of the United States and other allies, who have announced today that they will put an end to the 'Resolute Support' Mission coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that during a virtual meeting of NATO defense and foreign ministers earlier on Wednesday, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that the US-backed withdrawal plan promotes the consolidation of "the democratic progress made in the country," sufficient to ensure that Afghanistan would avoid becoming the hotbed for terrorist activities.

Nonetheless, the minister added that once the foreign forces leave the country, NATO should pursue a bilateral security and defense agreement with Afghanistan.

For her part, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said Madrid was committed to continuing to support the Afghan government to preserve achievements made in the country in the fields of security and peace over the 20-year US and NATO involvement in the Afghan war.

On Tuesday, the United States announced its decision to complete the withdrawal of American troops from the country before this year's 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks in New York. The beginning of the pullout is scheduled for May 1, US President Joe Biden stated earlier in the day. 

