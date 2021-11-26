Spain to Temporarily Halt Air Traffic With S.Africa, Botswana Over New Virus Strain

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Spain will suspend flights to South Africa and Botswana over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus at a cabinet meeting on November 30, the Spanish Health Ministry said on Friday.

"The health ministry at the next meeting of the Council of Ministers (next Tuesday) will propose an agreement on the suspension of flights from South Africa and Botswana," the statement read.

The ministry stated that at this moment no cases of the B.1.1.529 strain have been detected in Spain.

The ministry added that passengers flying from countries with a high rate of infection will have to provide a vaccination certificate or negative COVID-19 test upon arrival to Spain.

Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias told the TVE broadcaster on Friday that flights to other countries might be suspended as well.

The World Health Organizations held an emergency meeting earlier in the day and recognized the new strain as one of concern, calling it "Omicron," the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

Scientists believe that the new variant has more mutations than any of its predecessors, which might make it resistant to vaccines. Throughout Friday, countries from various regions began temporarily suspending travel with the southern African region.