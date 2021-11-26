UrduPoint.com

Spain To Temporarily Halt Air Traffic With S.Africa, Botswana Over New Virus Strain

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 11:30 PM

Spain to Temporarily Halt Air Traffic With S.Africa, Botswana Over New Virus Strain

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Spain will suspend flights to South Africa and Botswana over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus at a cabinet meeting on November 30, the Spanish Health Ministry said on Friday.

"The health ministry at the next meeting of the Council of Ministers (next Tuesday) will propose an agreement on the suspension of flights from South Africa and Botswana," the statement read.

The ministry stated that at this moment no cases of the B.1.1.529 strain have been detected in Spain.

The ministry added that passengers flying from countries with a high rate of infection will have to provide a vaccination certificate or negative COVID-19 test upon arrival to Spain.

Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias told the TVE broadcaster on Friday that flights to other countries might be suspended as well.

The World Health Organizations held an emergency meeting earlier in the day and recognized the new strain as one of concern, calling it "Omicron," the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

Scientists believe that the new variant has more mutations than any of its predecessors, which might make it resistant to vaccines. Throughout Friday, countries from various regions began temporarily suspending travel with the southern African region.

Related Topics

World Spain Botswana South Africa November From Cabinet Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 E ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 Emiratis

1 hour ago
 GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: ..

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: GMIS

2 hours ago
 Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers ..

Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers youth to make their mark in f ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

3 hours ago
 Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s larg ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s largest solar power plant

3 hours ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordinat ..

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordination meeting of Arab Group in M ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.