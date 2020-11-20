UrduPoint.com
Spain To Vaccinate 'substantial Part' Of Nation By Mid-2021

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:35 PM

Spain to vaccinate 'substantial part' of nation by mid-2021

Spain will have vaccinated "a very substantial part" of its population of 47 million people against Covid-19 by mid-2021, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Friday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Spain will have vaccinated "a very substantial part" of its population of 47 million people against Covid-19 by mid-2021, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Friday.

He said the government had put together "a comprehensive vaccination plan" that would be presented at Tuesday's cabinet meeting, making Spain the first within the European Union, alongside Germany, to fully map out such an immunisation scheme.

More Stories From World

