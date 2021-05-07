Spain to Withdraw Forces From Afghanistan on May 13 - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Spain will withdraw its remaining troops from Afghanistan on May 13, newspaper El Pais reported on Friday.

As of now, 24 Spanish servicemen and two interpreters are still deployed in the country, according to the newspaper.

Overall, some 27,000 Spanish servicemen have been deployed to Afghanistan over 20 years.

Of those, 100 have died, including 62 in a plane crash in Turkey on their way home in 2003.

The United States and its NATO allies launched the operation in Afghanistan in 2001. In April, US President Joe Biden declared that the United States would begin withdrawing its troops, starting May 1. Since then, all other NATO members announced withdrawing their forces as well.