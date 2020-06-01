UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain To Withdraw Troops From Iraqi Military Base In July As Mission Now Complete -Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 07:33 PM

Spain to Withdraw Troops From Iraqi Military Base in July as Mission Now Complete -Reports

Spain is planning to withdraw in late July its troops from the Gran Capitan military base in the Iraqi city of Bismayah, which is Madrid's most important base in the Middle Eastern country, as troops have completed their mission to train Iraqi security forces, El Pais newspaper reported on Monday, citing military sources

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Spain is planning to withdraw in late July its troops from the Gran Capitan military base in the Iraqi city of Bismayah, which is Madrid's most important base in the middle Eastern country, as troops have completed their mission to train Iraqi security forces, El Pais newspaper reported on Monday, citing military sources.

According to the newspaper, before the coronavirus pandemic, the base, which is one of the Building Partner Capacity (BPC) centers run by the US-led international coalition, hosted 350 out of 530 Spanish service members in Iraq. In mid-April, Spain temporarily withdrew 200 soldiers due to the spread of the virus.

Since the base has completed its mission, Spain will send a new contingent to Iraq to collect material from the site and prepare to return the facility to the Iraqi authorities, the newspaper reported.

After the withdrawal of troops from the Bismayah base, Spain will continue to operate its Task Force Toro, which consists of 80 members of airborne force Famet stationed at the Taji base in Iraq, along with Spanish special operatives training and assisting the Iraqi security forces in Baghdad and Al Taqaddum, with 40 and 70 troops at each site, respectively.

The newspaper added that the Spanish Defense Ministry was also planning to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, before the 14-month deadline for the complete withdrawal of US and allied forces comes to an end, under the peace deal reached by the United States and the Taliban in late February.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Iraq Baghdad Madrid Spain United States SITE February July 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Railroad Bridge Linking Murmansk to Rest of Russia ..

2 minutes ago

Three Civilians Killed in Roadside Bomb Blast in C ..

3 minutes ago

More Than 350 People Arrested in New York City Dur ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Tally in Singapore Exceeds 35,000 Ahead o ..

3 minutes ago

Horses beaten by pigeons to the sporting start lin ..

8 minutes ago

Rain, wind/thunderstorm forecast in Punjab

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.